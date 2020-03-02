Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run and other records

Getty Images

Many presumed it would be Liverpool's day but Saturday actually belonged to Watford.

The Reds were chasing a record-breaking 19 Premier League victories in a row but lost 3-0.

They're still on course to win the Premier League though as they are 22 points clear of the nearest team, Manchester City.

In fact, they now share the record of 18 Premier League wins in a row with Manchester City.

But the winning streak was a huge achievement for Liverpool, so Newsround decided to take a look at some other notable sporting records.

Real Madrid v Barcelona

Getty Images

It was good news for Real Madrid in their El Clasico match against Barcelona on Sunday 1 March.

They FINALLY managed to beat Barcelona in the league after eight attempts. They last beat Barcelona in a league match in 2016.

But a 2-0 win put Madrid top of Spain's La Liga table.

Speaking after the game the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said: "We deserve our victory for everything we did, in attack and defence."

Arsenal's 'Invincibles'

Staying with football but going back to 2004, when Arsenal played Manchester United at Old Trafford with a record at stake.

Arsenal were holding the new record for going the most games unbeaten in the league - they had gone 49 games without losing and were hoping to make it to 50.

But the record stayed at 49 because Sir Alex Ferguson's team won.

It's a record they still hold in English football as they never lost between May 2003 and October 2004.

Liverpool had been trying to beat the unbeaten record too this season but got to 44 league games before losing at Watford.

Serena and Venus Williams

Reuters

The Williams sisters have achieved astonishing things in tennis.

They won Olympic gold in the doubles competition at three Games. They played 16 games together before being beaten in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil in 2016.

The duo were beaten by the Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4.

Yes, that was the first time ever that they lost an Olympic match!

It hasn't stopped the pair though, they have 29 combined titles outside the Olympics. Serena has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles - a record for a female tennis player.

Venus has seven. Pretty impressive, right?

Paula Radcliffe

Getty Images

Running a marathon is not easy but back in 2003, British runner Paula Radcliffe managed to run the London Marathon in a record two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

It's a record that she held for an astonishing 16 years - until 2019, when Kenya's Brigid Kosgei beat it in Chicago.

The 25-year-old ran the race in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds.