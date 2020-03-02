Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

ITV

It's that time again. The latest Dancing on Ice celebrity has left the show.

The semi-final was nail biting as four celebs became three in an epic skate off.

But who hung up their skates for the final time? (Spoilers ahead).

This time it was magician Ben Hanlin's turn to leave the ice as he was in the bottom two with Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE.

Speaking about his partner Carlotta, and about his time on the show, he said: "It's been amazing. I've gone way further.. I will miss skating with you every day."

The magician opened the show with a solo skate to Ain't That A Kick In The Head by Dean Martin, which scored 37.5.

In a tribute to his wife, Ben chose Jake Bugg's song Lightning Bolt for his second performance of the night, which was the song that played on his wedding day.

ITV

Ben and Carlotta performed in the skate off first, but Carlotta slipped during the performance.

Head judge Christopher Dean reassured them that the mistake didn't impact the result but decided to send them home after the other judges couldn't decide between the couples.

So who's in the Dancing on Ice final?

Now that Ben has left it means, Joe Swash, Perri Kiely, and Libby Clegg are this year's Dancing On Ice finalists.

The three remaining stars will go head to head in the show's grand final that will air next Sunday 8 March.

We can't wait! Who is your prediction for the winner? Let us know in the comments below.