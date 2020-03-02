play
How to wash your hands

It's really important to wash your hands properly to stop the spread of germs and disease.

It's especially important at the moment because there is a new virus spreading around the world.

Although the number of people affected is relatively small, the virus hasn't been seen in humans before so scientists are keen to stop it spreading.

The World Health Organization has given the disease an official name - it is called Covid-19, though you'll still hear lots of people refer to it as 'coronavirus' as that's how it was known at first.

Here is De'Graft with some advice on how to best wash your hands.

kids-reading-book.

It's nearly World Book Day, but how much do you enjoy reading?

comments
Pupils during an English lesson
play
0:40

Secondary school: Did you get your first choice?

self-isolation.
play
1:46

Coronavirus: All you need to know about quarantine and self-isolation

