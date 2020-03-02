Who's lived at number 10?

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a new baby, but they’re not the first family to live there! Check out this list of former number 10 residents.
David Cameron was the Prime Minister in 2010 until 2016. In 2011 he and his wife Samantha introduced their daughter, Florence Rose Endellion to number 10 in 2010. They have four children together.
Gordon Brown was the prime minister of the Labour party and has three children with his wife Sarah. Here he is in 2010 leaving Downing Street and smiling to the cameras
Tony Blair has three children – Nicky, Euan, Leo and Kathryn. He was prime minister of the Labour Party for ten years. This picture was taken in 2005 with his wife Cherie and their family.
This is an old photo of John Major, who was the prime minister of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997. He stood with his family outside of Downing Street to make a speech after getting elected to be the prime minister.