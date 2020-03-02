World Book Day: Children aren't reading as much as they used to

Getty Images

Children are reading far less than they used to and they're enjoying it less.

That's according to new research by the National Literacy Trust, who published their findings in the run up to World Book Day on Thursday March 5.

It found that fewer children enjoy reading and only 26% of young people under the age of 18 spent time each day reading.

It also found that girls prefer reading to boys - over half of girls enjoyed reading but less than half of boys were interested in it.

Only 53% of kids said they enjoyed reading - that's the lowest level since 2013.

Poet and author Michael Rosen said the government needs to do more to encourage kids to read.

What do you think of this new research - do you enjoy reading? What's your favourite book? Let us know in the comments!