Plastic pollution: Microplastics have been found on the top of Snowdon

Scientists have found microplastics on the highest mountain in Wales. It's though that the tiny particles have arrived on Snowdon in the form of rain.

Microplastics are bits of plastic that are anything less than 5mm in size.

Environmentalists said the findings are a "wake-up call".

The plastic was found in a remote lake near the summit of Snowdon - called Llyn Glaslyn.

A teacher gathered the samples, and is going to visit the 15 National Parks in the UK to learn more.

Laura Sanderson swam 16 miles along the River Glaslyn to collect water samples.

Her results showed an average of three pieces of microplastic per litre of water.

The analysis of the research was carried out by scientists at Bangor University.

Dr Christian Dunn said: "The results are scary when you think that this is at the top of a mountain and a very remote location."

But he did say "we don't know the full situation but this work will help address that".

The Snowdonia National Park Authority said that litter is a "real issue" and said teams of volunteers collect nearly 400 bags of litter off the mountain each year.