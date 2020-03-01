Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby

The prime minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have revealed that they are expecting a baby.
They got engaged last year and said their baby is due early this summer.
On her private Instagram account Carrie Symonds said she felt "incredibly blessed".
She added: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year."
"We've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."
This will be Mr Johnson's third marriage.
The MP Sajid Javid was one of the first people to congratulate the couple and said: "Congratulations @carriesymonds @BorisJohnson wonderful news!"
The former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson also sent her congratulations.
