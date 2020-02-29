There are two massive football finals this weekend

Getty Images

There are two really big football finals this weekend as both the men and the women battle it out for the first silverware of the season.

On Saturday evening, Chelsea and Arsenal battle it out in the women's Continental League Cup final.

Then on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the men's Carabao Cup final.

Here is everything you need to know about the big League Cup finals.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Despite the Continental League Cup only existing for nine years, Arsenal have won the tournament six times.

It's the first time Chelsea have made it to the final.

Arsenal are still in the running for four trophies this season.

However, they'll find tough competition in Chelsea who are unbeaten in the league.

Chelsea haven't lost a competitive game in normal time since facing Women's Champions League winners Lyon last April.

Arsenal won last season's Women's Super League (WSL) but they've already been beaten twice by Chelsea this season.

Vivianne Miedema is the joint top goal scorer in the WSL this season

It'll be the battle of the top goal scorers as Arsenal's Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema goes head to head with Chelsea striker Beth England.

Both have 14 goals in the WSL this season.

It'll also be the first time Australian superstar, Sam Kerr, has featured in a final since her winter move from Chicago Red Stars.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

With Manchester City all but out of the title race, manager Pep Guardiola will be keen to add a trophy to, what has so far been, a disappointing season.

Manchester City are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and are facing a ban from European competitions.

Aston Villa have also had a difficult season and are currently one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

All eyes will be on Aston Villa's star man and captain, Jack Grealish, who has been linked with Manchester City and other big sides in recent months.

Villa's star man Jack Grealish

In this season's Premier League, Grealish leads the way for Villa in goals, assists, key passes, touches of the ball and minutes on the field.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday.