Greta Thunberg: Bristol climate march in pictures

Greta Thunberg joined thousands of young people for a climate strike in Bristol. The environmental campaigner said it was up to children "to be the adults in the room" so they could act to combat climate change.
17-year-old Greta Thunberg made a passionate speech in Bristol on Friday before leading a climate march through the city. "World leaders are behaving like children so it falls on us to be the adults in the room" she told the crowds.
Greta-Thunberg-in-BristolGetty Images
Greta's speech was also delivered in sign language by an interpreter
Greta-Thunberg-in-BristolGetty Images
Conservationist and environmental activist Mya-Rose Craig, a.k.a Bird Girl, was also one of the speakers at the event organised by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate (BYS4C)
BirdgirlGetty Images
Mini-Greta! A young girl dresses like her idol for the march - good job she chose a waterproof coat
Mini-GretaGetty Images
Extinction Rebellion's Red Rebels who were created by Bristol street performance group the Invisible Circus, were in attendance
Extinction-Rebellion-Red-RebelsGetty Images
Greta led the 20,000 people in the chants through the city of Bristol
Greta-Thunberg-in-BristolGetty Images
Where's Greta? Can you spot Greta in the crowd?
Spot GretaGetty Images
Even adults in office buildings wanted to join in the march!
People-leaning-out-the-windowGetty Images
The grounds outside Bristol Cathedral, where Greta's speech took place, were heavily damaged by the thousands of pedestrians and poor weather.
Bristol-College-GreenGetty Images

