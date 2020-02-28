Greta Thunberg: Bristol climate march in pictures

Greta Thunberg joined thousands of young people for a climate strike in Bristol. The environmental campaigner said it was up to children "to be the adults in the room" so they could act to combat climate change.
17-year-old Greta Thunberg made a passionate speech in Bristol on Friday before leading a climate march through the city. "World leaders are behaving like children so it falls on us to be the adults in the room" she told the crowds.
Greta's speech was also delivered in sign language by an interpreter
Conservationist and environmental activist Mya-Rose Craig, a.k.a Bird Girl, was also one of the speakers at the event organised by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate (BYS4C)
Mini-Greta! A young girl dresses like her idol for the march - good job she chose a waterproof coat
Extinction Rebellion's Red Rebels who were created by Bristol street performance group the Invisible Circus, were in attendance
Greta led the 20,000 people in the chants through the city of Bristol
Where's Greta? Can you spot Greta in the crowd?
Even adults in office buildings wanted to join in the march!
The grounds outside Bristol Cathedral, where Greta's speech took place, were heavily damaged by the thousands of pedestrians and poor weather.