Lady Gaga's latest video was shot on a phone - here's how

@ladygaga

Lady Gaga has gone super futuristic with her latest single.

The video for her new song, Stupid Love, is not only set in a futuristic world, but it was also filmed on a mobile phone.

The music video features Lady Gaga and dancers dressed in brightly colourful outfits.

It was shot by Daniel Askill who also did Sia's Chandelier and The Greatest.

APple The complicated set-up had three phones shooting at the same time

Although filmed on an iphone 11 Pro, some professional equipment was used like a steadicam.

The video, which is just over three and a half minutes long, is shot in a desert and has an 1980s cyberpunk look about it.

It's not the first time a music videos has been shot like this, Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me was also shot on a phone.