Coronavirus: BTS, Stormzy and Mabel cancel concerts

Last updated at 09:57
BTS has cancelled the Korean leg of their world tour because of fears over coronavirus.

The band announced on Thursday 28 February that shows in April at Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium won't go ahead and tickets will be automatically refunded.

Their world tour is now due to start in the US.

BTS aren't the first act to cancel performances - on 13 February grime artist Stormzy announced he would be postponing a tour scheduled for March in Japan, China and Korea.

The following day R&B artist Khalid cancelled the part of his his tour which covered Japan, Singapore and Korea.

Brit award winner Mabel was forced to cancel dates in Italy after cases there increased.

In parts of China, people are limited to how much they go outside and public events have been cancelled.

To entertain themselves indoors, in place of live concerts, some people have been tuning into online concerts with singers live-streaming their music.

