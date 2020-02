A rare Asian elephant has been born at Chester Zoo.

The birth was caught on the zoo's CCTV cameras and the zoo says both mum and calf are doing "ever so well".

Elephant pregnancies last a lot longer than human, between 19 and 22 months and the female calf was born after a 22 months.

Asian elephants are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).