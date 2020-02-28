play
Pokémon: Pikachu misses out on Top 10 Pokemon spot

pikachu.The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

Pikachu has missed out in a top Pokémon vote.

To celebrate Pokémon Day, Google held a vote online asking fans to vote for their favourite Pokémon.

The votes were revealed on Thursday, but Pokémon's official mascot Pikachu failed to make the Top 10!

Instead the top spot was won by the Water/Dark type Pokemon 'Greninja'.

To add insult to injury, Mimikyu, the Ghost/Fairy type Pokémon who wears a cloth to look like Pikachu, came in third!

greninja-mimikyu-pokemon.The Pokemon Company/Nintendo
Greninja is top of the class, and Mimikyu is getting the love it deserves

Check out the full list of the top ten Pokémon below...

Who would be in your top ten?

We want to know! Let us know in the comments below.

