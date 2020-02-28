play
Storm Jorge to bring more wet weather to the UK

Last updated at 12:45
storm.Jeff J Mitchell

Storm Jorge is heading to the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The storm will hit the UK on Friday and take a few days to pass.

It was named Jorge by the Spanish meteorological service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, which spotted the storm on Thursday.

The UK Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across Northern Ireland, Scotland, south-west England, the North and Midlands.

flooding-in-the-uk.Getty Images
The storm could make things worse for people living in areas that have already been badly flooded, like Tewksebury

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80 millimetres (mm) possible over the highest ground."

The winds should start to weaken on Saturday evening.

The reason why it is not called Storm Ellen - the next alphabetical storm name in the UK - is because it was spotted by Spain first, so follows their naming rules.

This extra rain will likely cause more problems for those living in areas in the UK who are already suffering from flooding, like Shropshire, Worcestershire and East Yorkshire, where scores of people had to evacuate their homes overnight on Thursday and Friday morning when flood water levels rose.

