Zoo celebrates birth of rare baby elephant

The birth of an endangered type of elephant has been caught on camera at Chester Zoo.

The female Asian elephant calf was born after a 22-month-pregnancy of its mum Sundara Hi Way.

Elephant pregnancies last a lot longer than human, between 19 and 22 months.

Within minutes of being born the baby elephant was up on its feet and was welcomed by the rest of its family - one-year-old half-brother Anjan, and three-year-old sister, Indali.

Chester Zoo The birth was caught on CCTV

Asian elephants are native to south and south east Asia. They are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species is threatened in the wild by habitat loss, poaching and disease.