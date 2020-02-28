Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video

Taylor Swift/twitter

Taylor Swift is 'The Man' in her new music video!

No, literally... the popstar has transformed into the leading man for the video for her song 'The Man'.

The single comes from her seventh studio album 'Lover', and the video has been directed and produced by Taylor Swift too.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson adds his voice to Taylor's character, and the singer's own dad even stars in the video as the tennis umpire.

It took hours to transform her into the man character and she wore a fake jaw, nose and lips.

Taylor Swift/Youtube/Vevo Taylor Swift appears as herself at the end of the video.

Her song 'The Man' challenges the differences between how people treat men and women, and looks at some of the difficulties she's faced as a woman fighting for gender equality.

The video also says at the end that it is 'owned by Taylor Swift,' a reference to her battles over who owns her early recordings.

There is also a whole scene referring to her on-going battle with Scooter Braun, a music producer who bought the record company that owns all of her old music.

In the video, the names of her old albums, like Reputation and 1989, are spray painted on a wall with a poster that says: "Missing, if found return to Taylor Swift."

The video has now had more than nine million views on YouTube.