Greta Thunberg is in Bristol for climate strike

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What do young British kids think of protesting with Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg will join a climate strike in Bristol today.

Thousands are expected to attend the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate (BYS4C) to hear the 17-year-old climate activist speak.

"We're all climate activists," said BYS4C member Izzy Smitheman, "and to know that Greta Thunberg, who is the catalyst behind this movement, was coming to Bristol - we are all shocked but also excited."

Greta only told organisers she was going to come along to the strike on 20 February.

Bristol Police Superintendant Andy Bennett has warned that because of the expected big crowds, "there is the potential for trips, slips, falls and crushing."

"The event has grown so large that the usual controls, stewarding and safety measures that are routinely put in place are unlikely to be scaled up adequately."

However, BYS4C has said there are stewards and a safe zone for young children to deal with the increased numbers Greta's attendance is likely to bring.

The group tweeted: "Your safety is our biggest concern so please be aware of your surroundings and if you ever feel uncomfortable report immediately to the nearest steward."

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images A large float featuring of climate activist Greta Thunberg makes its way through the annual Rose Monday Carnival parade in Dusseldorf, Germany

Greta kick-started the #FridaysforFuture movement when she started missing lessons to protest outside the Swedish Parliament.

Her strike has gone on to inspire students across the world.

On 23 February Greta spoke at a climate protest in Hamburg and since she has been in the UK she has visited Oxford University and met up with education activist Malala Yousafzai.

In her most recent tweet she responded to the news that Heathrow's proposed third runway had been ruled illegal with the words:

" Imagine when we all start taking the Paris Agreement into account...".