Coronavirus: Olympics, Six Nations and other sport events affected

The spread of the coronavirus around the world has caused major disruption to travel, schools and major public events over recent weeks.

To stop the spread of the virus, officials are banning people entering Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage of Muslims visiting the holy site of Mecca.

More than 7,000 people in the UK have been tested for the virus, but only 15 of those people have been confirmed to have the virus, and eight of them have so far been allowed to go home from hospital.

The world of sport has also been feeling the effects, with events in rugby, Formula 1 and speed skating all affected.

Six Nations rugby

Ireland's Six Nations men's and women's matches against Italy in Dublin on 7 and 8 March have been postponed.

Plans to reschedule the fixtures are yet to be sorted.

This isn't the first time the rugby tournament has been disrupted.

In 2001, the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, which affected farmers and their livestock around the UK, meant the Six Nations - which is usually played over a matter of weeks - took eight months to complete.

Uefa European Championships

Looking ahead to this summer, the Uefa European Championships is due to take place across various cities around Europe.

The major football tournament kicks off in Rome in Italy on the 12 June.

There have been over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in northern Italy, but the organisation in charge of the tournament saying they are monitoring the situation closely.

"For the moment, there is no need to change anything in the planned timetable." said a spokesperson.

"The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse," they added.

Olympics and Paralympics

In July, the Olympics and Paralympics are due to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

At the moment the world's greatest sporting event is not under threat but International Olympic Committee member, Dick Pound, has said organisers would "reluctantly" have to cancel the Games if the coronavirus developed into a serious pandemic.

People are being sure to wear face masks in the city of Tokyo where the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be held this summer.

Formula 1

In Formula 1, the Chinese Grand Prix, which was due to take place on the 19 April, has been postponed with the other Asian legs of the championships also in doubt.

Meanwhile the World Indoor Athletics Championships has been moved back to an undecided date in 2021 and the Short-Track Speed Skating World Championships in South Korea have also been postponed.