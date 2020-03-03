play
Climate change: Do you think adults are listening to young people about the environment?

Last updated at 10:52
Climate Anxiety: Are adults listening to young people and do protests work?

Do YOU think adults are listening to young people about protecting the environment - and do you trust them to sort it out?

In a Newsround survey, nearly three in every five 8-16 year olds said they don't think their voices are being heard on climate change.

Nearly two thirds (64%) of you don't believe people in power are listening to them.

When asked about the action being taken by grown-ups to tackle the problem, more than two in five (41%) said they don't trust adults to tackle the challenges that climate change presents.

So do you agree? And do you think school protests and campaigners like Greta Thunberg make any difference?

Now you can have YOUR say. Take part in our vote and leave a comment below .

And if you are talking about it in class your teacher can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround Home