Do YOU think adults are listening to young people on climate change - and do you trust them to sort it out?

In a Newsround survey, nearly three in every five 8-16 year olds said they don't think their voices are being heard on climate change and nearly two thirds (64%) don't believe people in power are listening to them.

But when asked about the action being taken by grown-ups to tackle the problem, more than two in five (41%) said they don't trust adults to tackle the challenges that climate change presents.

So how frustrating is it and do school protests and campaigners like Greta Thunberg make any difference?

We asked what some of YOU think.