Paddington Bear, Bugs Bunny and Mary Poppins in Leicester Square!

Please look after this bear! Here's Mr Brown aka Hugh Bonneville sat on a bench with a statue of Paddington Bear. They're of course both tucking into a marmalade sandwich. Hugh said: "I think this is going to bring a lot of pleasure to a lot of people who can sit and have their lunch alongside [Paddington]." He added that Paddington "really does represent London and strangers coming to town and the welcome that London can give them".