Paddington Bear, Bugs Bunny and Mary Poppins in Leicester Square!
Statues of famous film characters have been unveiled in Leicester Square to celebrate London's film industry through the years.
Statues of famous film characters have been put up in Leicester Square in London - that's where most movie premieres take place in the UK. The aim is to celebrate the capital city's film industry. There are eight statues in total including this one of Batman (he must have seen the Bat Signal!), but where's Robin and the Joker?
Luciana Guerra/PA Wire
Please look after this bear! Here's Mr Brown aka Hugh Bonneville sat on a bench with a statue of Paddington Bear. They're of course both tucking into a marmalade sandwich. Hugh said: "I think this is going to bring a lot of pleasure to a lot of people who can sit and have their lunch alongside [Paddington]." He added that Paddington "really does represent London and strangers coming to town and the welcome that London can give them".
EPA/ANDY RAIN
Here's Rowan Atkinson as the man of few words - Mr Bean. Each of the statues marks a different decade in cinema with almost all of them since the 1920s being represented in the square. At least if you sat next to him you wouldn't need to make small talk!
Luciana Guerra/PA Wire
You might not recognise this pair but ask your grandparents. They're slapstick comedy duo Laurel and Hardy - they were famous in the 1920s to 1940s and were a bit like the Ant and Dec of their time! They look like they're having fun up there.
Luciana Guerra/PA Wire
What a spit-spot statue! This can only be one famous film female - Mary Poppins. We'd recognise that pose with an umbrella anywhere, and it looks like this woman is giving it a go too. Maybe she'll feed the birds next?