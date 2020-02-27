play
UK weather: Send us your snowy pictures

Last updated at 15:03



Parts of the UK are covered in snow today.

It's after winds from the Arctic and Greenland blew over cold and stormy weather earlier this week.

Snow and ice has caused problems on some roads, and yellow weather warnings will come into place from Friday as the snowy weather turns to rain later this week.

But, if you've been loving the snow, send us all your amazing snowy pictures and videos below...

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.









Your Comments

0 comments











