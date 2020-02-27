You might have heard the term 'self-isolation' a lot recently.

It's because of a new virus called Covid-19. You might know it better as coronavirus.

The virus, which affects humans, began in China and has now spread across the world with the majority of new cases new being found outside China.

Anyone with the virus has been told to 'self-isolate'.

Here is virus expert, Dr Jake Dunning, from Public Health England, with everything you need to know about self-isolation.