What do you want to know about coronavirus?

Getty Images

There have been lots of news stories recently about a new virus spreading around the world.

Although the number of people affected is relatively small, the virus hasn't been seen in humans before so scientists are keen to stop it spreading.

The World Health Organization has given the disease an official name - it is called Covid-19, though you'll still hear lots of people refer to it as 'coronavirus' as that's how it was known at first.

You probably have lots of questions about the virus and we want to hear them.

We're going to put your questions and concerns to a medical expert.

Please write your questions in the comments section below or email newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk and we'll do our best to answer as many as possible.