National Toast Day: What is the best kind of toast?

Getty Images

Hooray, it's National Toast Day.

Let's raise a toast to celebrate your favourite loaf. Whether white, brown or lands upside down, you butter believe it, this is your jam!

We don't like it pale so, or when it gets stale, so let's take a look at the wonderful history of toast.

You might think it's b-utter nonsense, but how you like your toast says a lot about you.

We want to hear what you think the ultimate slice of toast is from the choices below.

Bready or not - here it crumbs

The word "toast" actually comes from the Latin "tostum", which means "to burn or scorch".

Toasting bread has been around for thousands of years. Some experts think the Ancient Egyptians invented toast around 6,000 years ago.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What does food do to your body?

In the early ages of toast, people used to place bread over open fires to preserve it - because it stopped it from growing mould.

The first toaster was released in 1909 and it was a cage-like device with a single heating element. It could only toast one side of the bread at once.

It would be another 10 years until the pop-up toaster we know and love today was invented and released to the public.