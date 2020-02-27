play
Eurovision: James Newman to represent the UK in song contest

Last updated at 10:00
james-newman-eurovision-uk-entry.Victor Frankowski
Can James win the contest for the UK?

James Newman has been chosen to represent the UK in this years' Eurovison song contest.

James is a multi-platinum selling, Brit Award winning and Grammy nominated songwriter, writing songs with Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Louis Tomlinson.

He also has a famous brother: John Newman, who is also a singer an got a number one single with "Love Me Again".

James will be performing his song 'My Last Breath.' at the competition in May.

The singer was announced by Eurovision presenter Graham Norton on Greg James' Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

This year the selection process was a bit different that normal.

In previous years the public have been able to choose their favourite act, from a selection of artists in a live TV show.

However this year that responsibility was given to record label BMG.

duncan-laurence-eurovision.Getty Images
Duncan Laurence won the 64th Eurovision contest held at Tel Aviv, in Israel

The 2019 competition was won by Netherland's entry Duncan Laurence last year, with a whopping 492 points.

However... Last's years' UK entry Michael Rice finished in last place with 16 points.

uk-eurovision-entry-jemini.Getty Images
The UK haven't done very well for the last few years, with Jemini famously finishing in last place with no points in 2003.

In the past people have said that politics can sometimes affect how people vote in the singing competition, and since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, the UK haven't really performed very well.

However. the UK haven't won the competition since 1997, so lots of people think that politics doesn't really have anything to do with it.

This years' competition will be held in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands in May.

