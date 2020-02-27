People in the Midlands and Wales have been told to prepare for another "ten days" of "difficult conditions" because of flooding.

There have already been evacuations in Shropshire and Worcestershire, but there are fears there will be more issues after more heavy rain in Wales.

Barriers put up in the town of Ironbridge are struggling to hold back the water, with some seeping underneath.

In Bewdley, in Worcestershire, river water came over the top of special defences put up there.

Some residents have been evacuated as the River Severn continues to swell due to the huge amount of rainwater flowing into it.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss, from West Mercia Police, said emergency crews also remain on the ground in "many places that are still flooded and have been for some time", as more wet weather was forecast.

There are weather warnings for the area around Ironbridge, where the Environment Agency estimates up to 500 tonnes of water is coursing past Ironbridge's flood defences every second.

Chris Bainger, from the Environment Agency, said: "We have a bit of respite, we've just got showers moving through over the next couple of days.

"But coming into Friday we have another band of rain coming through that's going to be up in the Welsh mountains and that's going to be coming to us... perhaps Saturday.

"We've already planned another 10 days of being on 24/7- manning of our incident rooms and having operational staff at all of our barriers."