Apple won't let villains use iPhones in films, says Star Wars director

Getty Images

Picture this: Our hero is being chased by a villain across a city, they get to a river and manage to leap onto a passing speed boat. The villain stands on the dock, shaking their fist. Their phone rings - but what phone is it?

Well according to one film director it definitely wouldn't be one of Apple's iPhones.

Rian Johnson, whose films include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has revealed that Apple has some strict rules for its products.

For his latest film, which was a crime mystery, there was one character who couldn't have an iPhone.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but - and this is very pivotal - if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera," he told the magazine Vanity Fair.

For other mystery villains, this kind of gives the game away!

Johnson added that, "every single film-maker who has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret" would be angry with him for revealing the film-industry secret!

Brands often work with directors to get their products used from James Bond's Aston Martin cars and Sony equipment right through to all the toys in Toy Story.

But it seems some of those brands may only want to be in the film if they are on the right side of the storyline.