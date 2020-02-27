Manchester City: How did the double denim compare to these other team outfits?

Getty Images John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were amongst the double-denim wearing City squad

Footballers are known for their wild fashion choices, and when it comes to Manchester City's latest 'travelling outfits'; well, there's an awful lot lot of denim going on.

The squad arrived at Manchester airport on Tuesday wearing the slightly questionable uniform in order to head out to Spain for their Champions League tie with Real Madrid. The style choice obviously worked though as the team enjoyed a superb 2-1 win against European giants Real Madrid.

Italian fashion brand DSquared were signed up to be the team's official fashion partner in 2017 and have been responsible for the team's off-pitch outfits ever since.

Handily, the shirts featured the name of the club across the chest - very useful if any players forget who they were playing for, possibly?

We have dug out a few more hits and misses of footballer's 'travel outfits' through the years.

Let us know what you think of these outfits in the comments section!

Mikel Obi Ogenyi Onazi and John Obi Mikel seemed happy with their outfits

Top marks for Team Nigeria

The Nigerian team looked the part at the 2018 Fifa World Cup when they travelled in their traditional dress outfits.

Many players matched the all-white tunics and matching trousers with stylish hats and trendy sunglasses - excellent work fellas.

Instagram It is well known Lionel Messi is not afraid of a bold suit but the lack of socks might be taking it a little far?

Barcelona rocking an expensive style

Back in 2018, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates arrived in London for a Champions League clash adorned in Thom Browne three-piece suits which usually cost a staggering £4,200!

We have no issue with the jacket, the knitted waistcoat and the trousers - but it's the lack of socks we are confused about!

Think of the chilly ankles!

Manchester City

Gym kit on top, school uniform on the feet

They seemed to be hitting the right notes at first, but when the players arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for their Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on their pre-season tour, they received mixed reviews for their T-shirt and shorts combination.

One Twitter user said: "They look like they forgot their PE kit so had to do it in their school shoes!"

Getty Images Cool sunnies Jamie...

The original 'what are you wearing?' footballer's outfit

These white suits were the talk of the 1996 FA Cup final - for all the wrong reasons!

Some younger members of the Liverpool team, including Robbie Fowler (left) and Jamie Redknapp (right) were nicknamed the 'Spice Boys' - the Spice Girls were dominating music at the time.

These flash white suits were mocked by more than the Manchester United fans at Wembley that day!