Starting at a new school can be a tough time for lots of children, but what if you had to learn a new language too?

Well, that's exactly what thousands of young students across the UK face.

Some education experts say that children who are new to English could need at least six years to become fluent in speaking, reading and writing. But at the moment, the government only provides funding to help students for a three-year period.

The government told us that more money is now being spent on this and that they plan to increase that next year. They're also planning to spend £14 billion more on schools over the next three years to support children who need extra help.

These kids in Leeds have been telling us why they think support for children like them is so important.