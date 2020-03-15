play
Watch Newsround

'Learning English was pretty hard'

Starting at a new school can be a tough time for lots of children, but what if you had to learn a new language too?

Well, that's exactly what thousands of young students across the UK face.

Some education experts say that children who are new to English could need at least six years to become fluent in speaking, reading and writing. But at the moment, the government only provides funding to help students for a three-year period.

The government told us that more money is now being spent on this and that they plan to increase that next year. They're also planning to spend £14 billion more on schools over the next three years to support children who need extra help.

These kids in Leeds have been telling us why they think support for children like them is so important.

Watch more videos

Video

'Learning English was pretty hard'

Video

Advice if you're worried about the coronavirus

Video

Italians sing together from their windows

Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Video

Coronavirus: 'Having no school is boring'

Video

Keepy-uppy king completes Siberia challenge

Video

Coronavirus: Joining your science class from your bedroom

Video

What everyday life is like in Italy under coronavirus rules

Video

The girl campaigning for more diversity in books

Video

Can you guess the Pixar characters from the drawings?

Video

Coronavirus: Will schools close? Can my pet get it? Big questions answered

Video

'I've got stronger and more confident'

Video

'Could I be Prime Minister?'

Video

International Women's Day: Who inspires these celebrities?

Video

Why Marcus Rashford is learning sign language for a poetry contest

Video

What do you think about books and reading?

Video

Five tips if you're feeling worried about climate change

Video

Are climate change worries keeping you awake?

Video

Meet the UK's Eurovision entry

Video

Coronavirus: All you need to know about quarantine and self-isolation

Video

How to wash your hands

Video

Secondary school: Did you get your first choice?

Video

What do young British kids think of protesting with Greta Thunberg?

Video

'The world of sport isn't doing enough for the environment'

Video

How to cope when you can't go to school because of coronavirus

Video

What's it like celebrating your birthday every four years?

Video

Why are girls so embarrassed about their period?

Video

Your Planet: The latest environment news

Video

What's life like for kids in the Amazon?

Video

Floods: 'I was completely cut off'

Video

The Sikh temple that's gone plastic-free

Video

Turning old mattresses into gardens

Video

Take a sneak peek at the brand new £20 note

Video

Happy News

Video

Pure joy of dog reunited with astronaut owner

Video

What's it like to spend nearly a year in space?

Video

Sonic the Hedgehog: Hacker meets Dr Robotnik

Video

Coronavirus: Dr Chris answers YOUR questions

Video

Will there be snow over half term?

Video

How are storms named?

Video

'They called me contagious once'

Video

From New York to Blackpool - the sisters who street dance

Video

Freya Ridings: 'Dyslexia is a total super power!'

Video

Safer Internet Day: Greg James' top tips

Video

Safer Internet Day 2020: Your say!

Top Stories

text-advice-if-you're-worried-about-the-coronavirus.
play
1:22

Advice if you're worried about the coronavirus

Kevin Clifton

What's Strictly's Kevin Clifton doing next?

comments
people-monitoring-coronavirus

Coronavirus: What is it and what's being done?

comments
Newsround Home