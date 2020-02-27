Many people look forward to celebrating their birthday every year.

There's the presents, the cake and some might even have a party too!

However, things are a little different for one group of siblings.

Brothers Zach, Rueben, Josh and Sam are quadruplets who were all born on the 29th February. It's a date that only comes around every four years during what's known as a leap year.

So what it's like only having an official birthday every four years and how do the brothers celebrate their special day? Newsround went to find out.