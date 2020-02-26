Classical or lo-fi? What kind of music do cats like to listen to?

Sonsedskagetty Can music change how your cat is feeling?

Is your cat a classical, rock or pop music fan? Well, a new study has been finding out what cats really enjoy listening to.

Researchers at Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Veterinary Medicine wanted to see if music could have a calming effect on a cat that might be feeling a bit stressed.

So, they studied 20 different cats, playing three types of music to them whilst they were getting a check-up at the vets to see how they'd react.

The cats listened to; silence, classical music, and music specifically designed for cats.

They found that listening to the cat-specific music before and during their trip to the vets reduced their stress-levels and helped them to feel calm.

The scientists used music by David Teie, an American scientist and musician, who plays in the US National Symphony Orchestra.

He has made albums of music specifically for cats, which include special purring sound effects to make the felines feel like a kitten again.

Perhaps they might like Meow That's What I Call Mew-sic?!