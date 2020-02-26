Fashion Week: Some weird and wonderful looks from the different shows
Inflatable trousers and toilet roll sleeves - here are some of the weirdest looks from past and present fashion weeks
This year’s fashion weeks have got off to a weird start! One of the weirdest looks were these inflatable latex trousers – they were created using an inflation valve to pump the trousers full of air at the bottom. They were designed by Harikrishnan, a graduate at the London College of Fashion.
Harikrishnan
In 2018 at New York Fashion week the theme was... put as many jumpers on as you can! This model walked the runway for the Asian Fashion Collection called Ka Wa Key.
Getty Images
What does this outfit look like to you? A marshmallow? A toilet roll? This is Kim Tiziana Rottmuller’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.
Getty Images
How about this for some serious bling? It was designed for London Fashion Week 2012 by Philip Treacy who's made hats for the Harry Potter films and is a favourite of the Royal family.
Getty Images
Is this fashion? Or a helmet? Either way, it’s this year’s collection for a fashion house called Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week.
EPA
Here’s another 'interesting' headwear look for this year's Paris Fashion Week. These models are wrapped up and prepared for the Ottolinger Womenswear fashion show.
Getty Images
How about this Mickey Mouse-inspired creation from a previous London Fashion Week? Two fashion weeks are held in London every year, one in February and one in September.