Cricket: England captain Heather Knight hits a record-breaking century

Last updated at 11:41
heather-knight-cricket.Getty Images

Captain Heather Knight has become the first England cricketer to get centuries in all three formats - the Twenty20 (T20), One day and Test at international level.

Heather's record-breaking century also helped England to thrash Thailand in the T20 tournament.

As well as this, Heather passed 1,000 T20 international runs in her innings!

heather-knight-cricket.Getty Images
Heather has broken loads of records!

England have beaten Thailand by 98 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup at Canberra, in Australia.

Captain Heather Knight and teammate Natalie Sciver's combined unbroken 169-run - is the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history!

england-and-thailand-shake-hands-cricket.Getty Images
England defeated Thailand by 98 runs

Although England lost their opening Group B match against South Africa, this spectacular win now puts them at the top of their group.

England's next match will be against Pakistan on Friday.

