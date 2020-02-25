Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai in the UK!

@malala

It's not every day Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai are in the same country, let alone the same place!

But on Tuesday climate change activist Greta met with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala at Oxford University.

22-year-old Malala posted a photo on Twitter of herself and Greta sitting on a bench with their arms around each other, with a caption "Thank you, #gretathunberg" and a heart emoji.

"She's the only friend I'd skip school for," she added.

Both activists have risen to worldwide fame after making huge efforts to raise awareness about global issues such as climate change and women's education.

Greta is in the UK as she is taking part in a school strike in Bristol on Friday.

She became famous after skipping school in Sweden to protest against climate change.

Malala is a campaigner for girls' education from Pakistan. She was shot by the Taliban in 2012, when she was just 14 years old, but continued her work and became the youngest person ever to win the world-famous Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Greta Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and 2020.