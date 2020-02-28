Football is probably the world's most popular sport, so what is it doing to lead the fight against climate change? One club in England, Forest Green Rovers, is leading the battle and showing the football world how teams can go green.

We spoke to the chairman of Forest Green Rovers football club, Dale Vince, who believes the world of sport isn't doing enough.

Meanwhile, super fan Cam took us around the club to show us everything it does to be sustainable.