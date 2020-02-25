Periods are a normal part of growing up for girls.

But did you know more than 60 percent of them are skipping school because they're embarrassed or anxious about their time of the month.

That's according to one of the UK's biggest children's charities Plan UK International.

It was recently announced that period products would be free for children in schools in England, Wales and Scotland but Northern Ireland are yet to follow suit.

We've been to speak to some kids in Cambridge who say people just need to be more open about it.

