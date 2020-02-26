play
Watch Newsround

Lost dog Chico hands himself in at Texas police station

Last updated at 07:18
comments
View Comments
dog-at-police-station-desk.Odessa Police Station

A clever dog has surprised officers at a police station in the United States by showing up to report himself missing.

Chico the German Shepherd ran into Odessa station, in Texas, the early hours of Friday morning to report himself as lost.

The homesick hound was wearing a collar but the ID tag had fallen off, so a vet was called to check if he could be indentified by microchip.

But before the vet arrived, Chico decided he'd been out long enough and headed home to his sleeping owner - who had no idea he'd been gone.

Dog-at-police-reception.Odessa Police Station
Cheeky Chico was ready to fill in the paperwork to list himself as missing

Chico's owner, Edward Alvarado, only learned of his dog's adventure when his nephew texted him the next day to say he had seen pictures of him on Facebook.

Edward said: "He asked me, 'Is that Chico?'"

Facebook-post-from-Odessa-Police-showing-dog-at-desk.Odessa Police Station / Facebook
The police shoutout on Facebook spotted by Edward's nephew

It sounds like Chico made quite an impression on the Texas police officers.

Sergeant Rusty Martin of Odessa Police said: "We were all excited to have him in the building. We had a tennis ball and threw it in the lobby for a bit. Everyone loved on him."

More like this

Cat rescued from wall with shocked and thumbs up emoji
image

Meet the animals rescued after getting stuck in the strangest places

ravioli starfish.

'Ravioli' starfish: This weird starfish is reminding people of pasta

Giraffe getting close to the dog

Cute animals: How sweet are these furry friendships?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

period-chat
play
1:00

Why are girls still so embarrassed about their period?

greta-malala

Greta meets Malala in the UK!

comments
2
corona virus

Coronavirus: Why UK schools are sending home pupils who've been to Italy

comments
4
Newsround Home