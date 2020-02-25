Period poverty: Scotland to provide free sanitary products for all

Getty Images Some students struggle to afford period products

Period products like tampons and pads will soon be available for free in Scotland.

They are already provided in schools, colleges and universities but this new law will make sure everyone has access to them when they need it.

The Scottish Government have agreed to back the policy which intends to end period poverty in Scotland.

Campaigners have argued that some girls find themselves missing school because they cannot afford to buy the items.

Average periods last about five days so it can cost up to £8 a month for tampons and pads.

Periods are a normal part of growing up for girls and usually start with puberty, but campaigners say that girls who can't afford sanitary products are embarrassed to talk about it and it can lead to them missing lessons.

Some MSP's (Members of Scottish Parliament) had said they were concerned about how much it would cost to provide the products, but charities and women's groups convinced them it was a worthwhile use of the money.