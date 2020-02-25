play
TikTok jump trip skull breaker challenge warning

Last updated at 15:41
TikTok challenges can be a bit of a laugh, but there is a new one which parents and teachers are strongly warning against.

A lot of people have been hurt doing the challenge, with some even ending up needing serious treatment in hospital.

The challenge involves three people jumping with the person in the middle being tripped up by the other two.

It is called the "skull-breaker challenge" or the "jump trip" challenge.

TikTok is usually a place of fun, dancing and pranks, but many say this new "skull-breaker" challenge will put people at risk of serious injury

TikTok said it is in the process of removing all videos of the challenge, stating that "the safety and well-being of our users is a top priority".

It said: "We do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury and will remove any such reported content."

Many schools have banned the viral "prank" following reports around the world of people being seriously injured when taking part.

WATCH: Holly H gives her advice on how to be the best TikTok user

