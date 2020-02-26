The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates the parents of athletes for SportAid

Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is to join a SportsAid event celebrating the parents and guardians of young athletes on Wednesday 26 February.

It's to celebrate the work that they do to help kids play sport and to let kids give them a big 'thank you'!

It's not just about paying for classes and for kit, they often hold other jobs like taxi driver, cheerleader and chef!

The charity says the average annual spend for an athlete has gone from £5,022 to £7,089 over the last decade.

So we want to hear from you!

Do you play a sport - why not leave a message below to thank a parent or guardian for helping you play?