UK weather: Cold snowy weather on its way

Last updated at 08:17
people-enjoying-snow-scotland.Getty Images
These guys are enjoying the snow in Scotland

Cold and snowy weather is due to hit the UK this week - so get ready to wrap up warm!

The Met Office, who forecast weather in the UK, have issued yellow weather warnings for ice for parts of the UK.

They have said that it will be snowy, frosty and icy in many places in the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow and sleet are expected in Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Northern England and Wales.

snowy-roads-in-scotland.Getty Images
People have been helping to clear away snow on the roads in Scotland

Temperatures are also set to drop to between -1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

This is because of winds blowing cold air from the Arctic via Greenland.

As well as icy weather, there are also currently 111 flood warnings in place in the UK, with more rain on the way later in the week.

