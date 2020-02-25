Ticket fraud: Men who resold Ed Sheeran and Adele tickets sent to jail

Getty Images Ed Sheeran has tried to tackle ticket touts before

Ticket fraud is a really big problem.

Now, for the first time in the UK two people who have mis-sold tickets to people are going to prison for doing it.

The judge who sentenced them said: "A lot of people in this case paid a lot more than they could have paid."

During their trial it was shown how the pair used multiple identities and computer bots to buy tickets that they then sold on secondary ticketing websites for a profit.

Ed Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp spoke at the trial. He told the court how he and Ed decided to take a stand against touts after spotting £75 seats at a Sheeran charity gig on sale for £7,000.

Getty Images Some tickets for a BTS concert sold for over £3,000

What's the ticket fraud issue?

When people buy tickets to concerts, festivals or sports matches, they think they're paying a trustworthy online company.

But sometimes the money goes to people who are charging more money for the ticket than they should do, or taking the money without ever delivering the ticket.

Artists like Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and BTS have all spoken out about the issue.

Ed Sheeran has cancelled tickets to his gigs before, because he knew they'd been bought by touts who were then selling them for more money.

In 2019, some tickets for BTS' tour were resold for over £3,000, but the original cost of the tickets was between £50-175.

Getty Images Tickets for Little Mix concerts have been bought and sold for more money

How does it affect music fans?

Sophie spent £600 on a ticket for an Ariana Grande concert - she bought it from a company on Twitter and couldn't wait to go.

But when she checked the company's Twitter account she saw it had been taken down due to "suspicious activity", and she never received her ticket.

Sophie and her mum tried to contact the company but no one answered and the website had been taken down.

"To some people it's just a ticket to go and see someone, but I'd waited eight years to meet her, it just broke my heart" she said.