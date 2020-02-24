Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Check out these amazing pictures

This shot of the Georgios shipwreck was taken by Renee Capozzola in Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. In 1978, the large cargo ship became stranded on a bed of corals and then had a large fire. The wreck is now known by many locals as the “Saudi Titanic” and sits halfway out of the water. There is a large school of tiny fish that live inside and loads of coral growth on the ship itself.