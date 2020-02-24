Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Check out these amazing pictures
Swimming with sharks, a football-playing octopus and hermit crabs with alternative homes - take a look at the stunning photographs from this year's Underwater Photographer of the Year Awards.
French photographer Greg LeCoeur was the winner and this stunning image was the winning shot! During an expedition in Antarctica, Greg explored the hidden face of this iceberg where crab-eater seals had made their home. The judges agreed this was the standout winner and said it "combines photographic beauty, composition, exquisite light and delicate colours".
GREG LECOEUR/UPY 2020
These curious little creatures are called unicorn shrimp! They usually live around 200 to 300 metres below sea level, but they rise to about 40m due to breeding behaviour. The photographer behind the camera, Keigo Kawamura said, "I went there many times because I could only stay for 15 minutes once a day. I was lucky to be able to find and shoot the ideal situation."
Keigo Kawamura/UPY 2020
This shot of the Georgios shipwreck was taken by Renee Capozzola in Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. In 1978, the large cargo ship became stranded on a bed of corals and then had a large fire. The wreck is now known by many locals as the “Saudi Titanic” and sits halfway out of the water. There is a large school of tiny fish that live inside and loads of coral growth on the ship itself.
Renee Capozzola/UPY 2020
This photo of a whale was taken in Tonga by Paolo Isgro from Italy. He said, "I saw this whale coming so close to me: it looks at me very intensely and says “Hello” in one breath exhaling so many bubbles!"
Paolo Isgro/UPY 2020
Photographer Pasquale Vassallo took this brilliant picture of an octopus playing football in Italy! "I noticed a soccer ball in the distance and on the surface. Then I noticed that below it was an octopus that was being pulled along by the current. I do not know what it was doing under the ball, but I think it is training for the next football World Cup!"
Pasquale Vassallo/UPY 2020
The judges loved this angry-looking seahorse. "It was the two eyes with such menace which first attracted the judges!" they said. He or she does look furious, don't they?!
Rooman Luc/UPY 2020
This picture of a basking shark was taken off the west coast of Scotland! Each summer these huge animals usually gather in large numbers in the waters around the Inner Hebrides. Basking sharks offer no threat to humans - their food is mostly animal plankton funnelled through their enormous mouths and strained through specialised gill structures.
Will Clark/UPY 2020
This photo was taken on the tiny Peleliu Island in Micronesia. Sadly, the a hermit crab has made use of a discarded metal can from Asia as a temporary, yet very unnatural home. The photographer Shane Keena said, "I hope images like this bring a greater awareness that there is no “away” and helps to foster a new attitude towards becoming better stewards for this beautiful planet."