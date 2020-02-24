Banksy's latest artwork in Port Talbot has been sold

PA This is the latest Banksy work that appeared in Port Talbot at the end of 2018

The latest piece of graffiti by the famous artist Banksy has now been sold.

Season's Greetings - which appeared on a garage in Port Talbot, south Wales, at the end of last year - has been bought by Essex-based gallery owner John Brandler for a "six-figure sum".

John has said that the work will remain in the town for "a minimum of two to three years".

He praised the original owner of it - a man called Ian Lewis - for agreeing to sell it to him for less money in order to make sure that it remained in Port Talbot.

"He wasn't selfish and he deserves recognition for that," said John.

PA This man was the original owner of the artwork, but he has now sold it

The art world got very excited when Banksy took to Instagram to confirm the work was his in December 2018.

Season's Greetings was painted across two sides of a garage. On one side, it shows a child enjoying what looks like snow, but the other side shows that the child is in fact playing in pieces of ash from a fire.

