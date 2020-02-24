Climate change: How hotter weather could affect turtles and crocodiles

Getty Images

Climate change could be about to cause some problems for animals that you might not have known about.

Did you know that the temperature of the Earth helps to decide if some reptiles, like turtles and crocodiles or fish, are born a girl or a boy.

For example, if the Earth's temperature is hotter, it's likely that more girls will hatch, whereas if it is cooler, more boys will hatch.

As the world's temperature increases due to global warming, this could mean that fewer male turtles or crocodiles could be born.

Getty Images

In fact, some scientists have estimated that by the year 2100, between 76-93% of sea turtles could be born female!

This means that in the future it could be very difficult for the retiles to find a mate.

Although this doesn't sound like great news, there is a bit of hope.

Getty Images

Some sea turtles have begun laying their eggs earlier then normal, when the weather is a bit cooler to try to help keep a balance of boys and girls.

However, scientists are still concerned about what this might mean for the future.