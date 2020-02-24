Dancing on Ice: Perri Kiely gets first 10 - as Harry Potter!

ITV Ten points to Gryffindor!

Perri and Vanessa got the highest score of the series so far on Dancing on Ice!

It was Movie Week this week and Perri Keily and his partner Vanessa Bauer shot to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 39.5 out of 40!

They performed a Harry Potter-inspired routine to 'Hedwig's Theme', which even included a flying broomstick!

Perri and Vanessa were given 10s from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Jayne Torvill - the first 10 of this series - but Christopher Dean chose to give them a 9.5 out of 10.

ITV

The contestant who left this week was Coronation Street star Lisa George, who said she "loved every second" of being on the show.

This means the semi-finalists are: Joe Swash, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg and Ben Hanlin - who will perform two routines each next week.