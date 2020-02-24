play
Watch Newsround

Dancing on Ice: Perri Kiely gets first 10 - as Harry Potter!

Last updated at 09:17
comments
View Comments
perri-kiely-on-a-broomstick.ITV
Ten points to Gryffindor!

Perri and Vanessa got the highest score of the series so far on Dancing on Ice!

It was Movie Week this week and Perri Keily and his partner Vanessa Bauer shot to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 39.5 out of 40!

They performed a Harry Potter-inspired routine to 'Hedwig's Theme', which even included a flying broomstick!

Perri and Vanessa were given 10s from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Jayne Torvill - the first 10 of this series - but Christopher Dean chose to give them a 9.5 out of 10.

perri-and-vanessa-ITV

The contestant who left this week was Coronation Street star Lisa George, who said she "loved every second" of being on the show.

This means the semi-finalists are: Joe Swash, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg and Ben Hanlin - who will perform two routines each next week.

More like this

'Dancing on Ice' logo

Dancing On Ice: Radzi Chinyanganya leaves

Ian "H" Watkins and Matt Evers at the launch of Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celeb to leave?

Perri-Maura-Ben.

Dancing On Ice 2020: Which celebrities are taking part?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Jaxon and Elliott
play
1:48

Floods: 'I was completely cut off'

Karim-Zeroual.

'We've got a goal and we're gonna smash it' - Karim

comments
1
kids-snow-scotland.

Lots of snow is expected to fall in Scotland and Northern England

comments
Newsround Home