Scotland weather: Lots of snow is expected to hit

Lots of snow is expected to hit Scotland today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will affect most of the country.

There's going to be disruption to travel and cars and passengers have been told they might be stranded on the roads.

People are advised to keep an eye on the latest forecast to work out how much they might be impacted, especially if the weather changes or gets worse.

It's thought that rural communities could be affected more, and there might be some power cuts to many areas.

Forecasters say the snow will be heavier in the north, and in the south the snow could turn to rain.

Parts of Scotland have already been flooded because of bad weather.

At one point the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had more than 40 flood warnings in place.