Rio Carnival 2020: Best pictures from Brazil celebrations
Rio Carnival is one of the biggest events in Brazil and it's thought to be the biggest carnival in the world.
The Rio Carnival began this weekend in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. It lasts for five days in the run-up to the Christian festival of Lent.
Getty Images
Rio Carnival can trace its roots back to Catholic and Pagan traditions in Europe. It was originally a food festival in the lead-up to Lent, the day after Pancake Day.
Getty Images
The carnival involves vibrant and lively celebrations. Thousands of people take to the streets to take part or watch.
Getty Images
Lots of people wear colourful costumes and dance to music on the streets. There are samba competitions between rival dance schools, parades and block parties.
Getty Images
The environmental impact of the carnival has caused some controversy in the past. Tiny pieces of plastic - called microplastics - are found in glitter, but now many carnival goers try to use newer sustainable glitter products instead.
Getty Images
Rio Carnival traditionally starts with lots of block parties - they're events or street parties for people who live in neighbourhoods close-by. Here, a member of the Loucura Suburbana street carnival group gets ready for the parade at the Engenho de Dentro neighbourhood in Rio. Often, the people who've organised the parade make up the music for it!
Getty Images
There's even a dog version of the carnival! This poodle is being photographed at the 'Blocao', or dog carnival parade.
Reuters
Carnival is one of the most significant events in Brazil and lasts for several days. It's thought to be the biggest carnival in the world!