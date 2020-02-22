Greta Thunberg: Climate activist coming to the UK

Greta/Instagram

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg is coming to the UK.

The 17-year-old is travelling to Bristol where she will join protesters as they march through the city on Friday 28 February.

On her Instagram she said: "Heading for the UK! This Friday the 28th. I'm looking forward to joining the school strike in Bristol!"

For the last two years Greta has inspired children around the world to take action and make a stand against climate change.

She has even spoken directly with world leaders, asking them to change their policies to better protect the environment.

This Friday, Greta along with children across the UK, is expected to take part in demonstrations as part of nationwide action by the UK Student Climate Network.